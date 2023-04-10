The major US stock indices are ending the day mix/little changed. The Dow Industrial Average average was the biggest mover with a gain of 0.3%. The NASDAQ index fell marginally by -0.03%.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 101.23 points or 0.30% at 33586.53

S&P index rose a 4.09 points or 0.10% at 4109.10

NASDAQ index fell -3.61 points or -0.03% at 12084.35

Russell 2000 rose 17.97 points or 1.02% at 1772.44

Although gains and losses were modest, the major indices did rebound off negative levels and closed near highs:

Dow Industrial Average was down -141.87 points at session lows. A close just four points off of its high for the day.

S&P index was down -32.48 points at its session lows, and closed just 0.38 points from its intraday high.

NASDAQ index was down -163.76 points at session lows. It closed just 0.60 points from its intraday high.

Alphabet (-1.83%), Microsoft (-0.76%), Apple (-1.60%), and Meta (-0.62%) all closed lower on the day. Nvidia bucked the negative trend today for the big cap tech stocks with a gain of 2.0%.