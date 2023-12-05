The major US stock indices are closing with mixed results. The NASDAQ moved higher while the S&P was near unchanged and the Dow Industrial Average closed lower.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average fell -79.90 points or -0.22% at 36124.57

S&P index fell -2.60 point or -0.06% at 4567.17

NASDAQ index rose 44.41 points or 0.31% at 14229.90

Looking at the S&P sectors, three sectors were higher, while eight were lower:

Winners:

S5INFT (Information Technology): Increased by 26.40 points, a change of 0.82%.

Increased by 26.40 points, a change of 0.82%. S5C0ND (Consumer Discretionary): Gained 4.25 points, up by 0.32%.

Gained 4.25 points, up by 0.32%. S5TELS (Telecommunication Services): Rose by 0.49 points, a 0.21% increase.

Losers:

SPN (Energy): Decreased by 10.92 points, down by 1.70%.

Decreased by 10.92 points, down by 1.70%. S5MATR (Materials): Dropped by 7.11 points, a decline of 1.38%.

Dropped by 7.11 points, a decline of 1.38%. S5INDU (Industrials): Fell by 7.89 points, a decrease of 0.86%.

Fell by 7.89 points, a decrease of 0.86%. S5UTIL (Utilities): Lowered by 2.60 points, down by 0.81%.

Lowered by 2.60 points, down by 0.81%. S5C0NS (Consumer Staples): Reduced by 5.92 points, a decrease of 0.79%.

Reduced by 5.92 points, a decrease of 0.79%. SPF (Financials): Declined by 3.01 points, a 0.50% decrease.

Declined by 3.01 points, a 0.50% decrease. S5REAS (Real Estate): Dropped by 1.08 points, down by 0.45%.

Dropped by 1.08 points, down by 0.45%. S5HLTH (Health Care): Fell by 2.56 points, a slight decrease of 0.17%.

Looking at European indices today:

German DAX closed at a record level today. The index rose 128 points or 0.70%

France CAC rose 0.74%

UK FTSE 100 fell -0.31%

Spain's Ibex rose 0.59%

Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.56%

In the Asian/Pacific market: