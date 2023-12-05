The major US stock indices are closing with mixed results. The NASDAQ moved higher while the S&P was near unchanged and the Dow Industrial Average closed lower.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- Dow industrial average fell -79.90 points or -0.22% at 36124.57
- S&P index fell -2.60 point or -0.06% at 4567.17
- NASDAQ index rose 44.41 points or 0.31% at 14229.90
Looking at the S&P sectors, three sectors were higher, while eight were lower:
Winners:
- S5INFT (Information Technology): Increased by 26.40 points, a change of 0.82%.
- S5C0ND (Consumer Discretionary): Gained 4.25 points, up by 0.32%.
- S5TELS (Telecommunication Services): Rose by 0.49 points, a 0.21% increase.
Losers:
- SPN (Energy): Decreased by 10.92 points, down by 1.70%.
- S5MATR (Materials): Dropped by 7.11 points, a decline of 1.38%.
- S5INDU (Industrials): Fell by 7.89 points, a decrease of 0.86%.
- S5UTIL (Utilities): Lowered by 2.60 points, down by 0.81%.
- S5C0NS (Consumer Staples): Reduced by 5.92 points, a decrease of 0.79%.
- SPF (Financials): Declined by 3.01 points, a 0.50% decrease.
- S5REAS (Real Estate): Dropped by 1.08 points, down by 0.45%.
- S5HLTH (Health Care): Fell by 2.56 points, a slight decrease of 0.17%.
Looking at European indices today:
- German DAX closed at a record level today. The index rose 128 points or 0.70%
- France CAC rose 0.74%
- UK FTSE 100 fell -0.31%
- Spain's Ibex rose 0.59%
- Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.56%
In the Asian/Pacific market:
- Japan's Nikkei fell -1.37%
- China's Shanghai composite index fell -1.67%
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell -1.91%
- Australia's S&P/ASX index fell -0.89%