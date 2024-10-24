The Dow industrial average index has been down for 4-consecutive days.

For the S&P index, snapped a three-day losing streak with a move higher today. The NASDAQ index will tire on Monday lower on Tuesday higher on Wednesday and again higher today.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average -140.5 points or -0.33% at 42374.36

S&P index +12.44 points or 0.21% at 5809.86

NASDAQ index up 138.83 points or 0.76% at 18415.49

The Russell 2000 is up 5.08 points or 0.23% at 2218.92.

With one day left to trade this week, all three indices are still lower on the week.

Dow industrial average, -2.08%

S&P index -0.93%

NASDAQ index -0.40%

All three major indices are working on a six-week winning streak, the longest streak in 2024