The US stock indices are closing with solid gains led by the NASDAQ index. Shares of meta led the way with a gain of 13.93%. Other big cap tech also advanced:

Microsoft rose 3.20%

Apple rose 2.88%

Adobe rose 2.3%

Google rose 3.74%

Nvidia which was down $-3.31 earlier in the day reversed higher and closed up $2.70 or 1.0%.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow Industrial Average rose 524.29 points or 1.57% at 33826.15. The gain was a large percentage gain since January 2023

S&P index rose 79.34 points or 1.96%. It's gain was the largest since January 2023

NASDAQ index rose 287.88 points or 2.43% at 12142.23. It's gain was the largest since March 16 when it rose 2.48%

After the close Amazon and Intel reported better-than-expected earrings. However, the price action of Intel has whipped back down into negative territory. The stock is down $0.70 or -2.5%. Amazon shares remain higher at up 9.11% (but off the post market high)