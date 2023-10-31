The major US stock indices have now erased earlier declines. Each of the indices are now higher on the day.

Dow industrial average was down -141.85 points at session lows. It is currently up 46.45 points or 0.14% at 32974.63

S&P index was down -13.71 points at session lows. It is currently up 29 points or 0.29% at 4179

NASDAQ index was a down -92.44 points at session lows. It is currently up 10 points or 0.08% at 12799.

Although indices are higher, some of the Magnificent 7 are lower led by Nvidia which is down -$7.24 or 01.74%. Meta is also lower by -$2.19 or 0.73% and Alphabet which is down -$1.19 or -0.73%.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are mixed with the shorter and higher and the longer and lower.

2-year yield 5.076% plus a 3.8 basis points

5-year yield 4.814% +1.0 basis points

10-year yield 4.866% -1.0 basis points

30-year yield 5.014% -2.0 basis points

Looking at other markets: