The major US stock indices are extending to a new session lows with the client continuing to be led by the NASDAQ index. A snapshot Of the market shows:

Dow Industrial Average -283 points or -0.86% at 32958.38

S&P index -35.55 points or -0.93% at 3793.94

NASDAQ index -115.34 points or -1.12% at 10237

Russell 2000 is down 21.83 points or -1.25% at 1727.65