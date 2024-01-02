The major US index futures are implying a lower opening for the major indices. The S&P index is down -31 points. The Dow Industrial Average down -181 and the Nasdaq index is down -152.68 points.

Tesla reported Q4 deliveries of 484,507 which was higher than the 473K expected. The shares are trading up 0.75%. The company expects fiscal year 2023 deliveries to be 1.81 million versus expected 1.82 million.

Looking at some of the high flyers from 2023 in premarket trading:

Nvidia,-0.54%

Meta, -0.94%

Apple -2.31%

Alphabet -0.88%

Microsoft -0.66%

Amazon -0.80%

Tesla +0.75%

Coinbase a top cryptocurrency broker is trading up 1.59%. Bitcoin is trading above $45,000 at $45,763. That's our highest level since April 2022. Hopes for approval for a bitcoin ETF are spurring on continued buying. Since mid-September, the price of bitcoin is up close to 83%.

Oil prices are jumping on the Red Sea risks from Iranian terrorists. Crude oil is trading up of 1.52%. Chevron shares are trading at $0.79 or 0.53%. Exxon Mobil is trading at $0.55 or 0.55%.

US yields are higher with the 10-year yield trading at 3.953% up 9.4 basis points