The major US stock indices are opening higher with gains of 0.5% or greater in the three major indices on the opening bell.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average up 203 points or 0.52% at 38864
- S&P index up 31.40 points or 0.62% at 5136.43
- NASDAQ index up 112 points or 0.69% at 16138132
The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher by 15.13 points or 0.73% at 2083.51
- Nvidia shares are trading up 1.65%
- Meta-shares are trading up 1.12%.
- Dell is spreading up 1.69%
- Intel is up 2.99%
- Arm Holding is up 4.65%
- Micron is up 2.7%
- Taiwan semi conductors is up 2.78%
- Broadcom is trading up 2.61% ahead of their earnings after the close today.
In the US debt market, yields are marginally lower:
- 2-year yield 4.53%, -2.3 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.101%, -1.20 basis points
- 10-year yield 4.094%, -1.0 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.231%, -1.0 basis points