The major US stock indices are opening higher with gains of 0.5% or greater in the three major indices on the opening bell.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 203 points or 0.52% at 38864

S&P index up 31.40 points or 0.62% at 5136.43

NASDAQ index up 112 points or 0.69% at 16138132

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher by 15.13 points or 0.73% at 2083.51

Nvidia shares are trading up 1.65%

Meta-shares are trading up 1.12%.

Dell is spreading up 1.69%

Intel is up 2.99%

Arm Holding is up 4.65%

Micron is up 2.7%

Taiwan semi conductors is up 2.78%

Broadcom is trading up 2.61% ahead of their earnings after the close today.

In the US debt market, yields are marginally lower: