The major indices are trading lower in early US trading:

Dow Industrial Average -48.44 points or -0.14% at 33514.43

S&P index -7.16 points or -0.17% have 4266.62

NASDAQ index -40.27 points or -0.30% at 13189.16

Looking at other markets:

crude oil is trading down $1.50 at $70.65

Gold is trading down $1.90 at $1959.48

silver is trading down $0.06 at $23.47

Bitcoin is trading at $25,641. The price is trading at $25,698 near the start of the US session

in the US a debt market, yields are moving higher in early US trading: