The major indices are trading lower in early US trading:
- Dow Industrial Average -48.44 points or -0.14% at 33514.43
- S&P index -7.16 points or -0.17% have 4266.62
- NASDAQ index -40.27 points or -0.30% at 13189.16
Looking at other markets:
- crude oil is trading down $1.50 at $70.65
- Gold is trading down $1.90 at $1959.48
- silver is trading down $0.06 at $23.47
- Bitcoin is trading at $25,641. The price is trading at $25,698 near the start of the US session
in the US a debt market, yields are moving higher in early US trading:
- 2 year yield 4.522% +0.4 basis points
- 5 year 3.864% +3.7 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.719% +2.7 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.907% +1.6 basis points