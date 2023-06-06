The major indices are trading lower in early US trading:

  • Dow Industrial Average -48.44 points or -0.14% at 33514.43
  • S&P index -7.16 points or -0.17% have 4266.62
  • NASDAQ index -40.27 points or -0.30% at 13189.16

Looking at other markets:

  • crude oil is trading down $1.50 at $70.65
  • Gold is trading down $1.90 at $1959.48
  • silver is trading down $0.06 at $23.47
  • Bitcoin is trading at $25,641. The price is trading at $25,698 near the start of the US session

in the US a debt market, yields are moving higher in early US trading:

  • 2 year yield 4.522% +0.4 basis points
  • 5 year 3.864% +3.7 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.719% +2.7 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.907% +1.6 basis points