The holiday-shortened week is off and away in the US with the major indices opening trading above and below unchanged.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow is up 50 points or 0.15% at 35329
- S&P index -1 point or -0.03% at 4555 .30
- Nasdaq index -24 points or -0.17% at 14241
The US market will close early at 1 PM ET today.
In the US debt market, yields higher:
- 2 year yield 4.935%, up 2.3 bps
- 5 year yield 4.486%, +4.9 bps
- 10 year yield 4.468%, +5.3 bps
- 30 year yield 4.595%, +4.8 bps
The S&P global flash estimate will be released at 9:45 AM ET
- Manufacturing PMI 49.8 est vs 50.0 last month.
- Services PMI 50.4 vs 50.6 last month
- Composite PMI came in at 50.76 last month.