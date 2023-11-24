The holiday-shortened week is off and away in the US with the major indices opening trading above and below unchanged.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow is up 50 points or 0.15% at 35329

S&P index -1 point or -0.03% at 4555 .30

Nasdaq index -24 points or -0.17% at 14241

The US market will close early at 1 PM ET today.

In the US debt market, yields higher:

2 year yield 4.935%, up 2.3 bps

5 year yield 4.486%, +4.9 bps

10 year yield 4.468%, +5.3 bps

30 year yield 4.595%, +4.8 bps

The S&P global flash estimate will be released at 9:45 AM ET