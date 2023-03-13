Buckle up.

US stocks are very volatile. The Dow Industrial Average is now down around 260 points. The S&P is down -23 points in the NASDAQ index is up only 29 points. Just minutes ago



WTI crude futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as Read this Term have also taken a sharp move to the downside. The price is now trading around $73.72 as it continues its run to the downturn. The current price is trading at $73.68 down $3 on the day.

The Vix index (a measure of market volatility) is up to 29.12. It traded as low as 18.88 on Thursday.

Expect more of the ups and downs today as the markets see investor funds in in and out, and the markets remain vulnerable to changes in the central bank policies, and speculation on impacts on sectors of the economy including real estate (what happens to mortgage rates), and economic growth. Is SVB a fallout from the lagged effect of the rate rises and this the start of disinflation? Is this another "bailout" that leads to increased speculation in the markets and give investors a reason to pile back in as there is no fear when new money can be printed? What happens to the venture capital industry as a whole? Does it lead to less innovation and lower growth/less productivity?