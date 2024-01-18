The major US stock indices are mixed in early US trading. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average -83.40 points or -0.22% at 37185.50

S&P index up 20.63 points or 0.45% at 4760.50

NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain of 155 points or 1.04% at 15008.10

The small-cap Russell index is rebounding with a gain of 7.01 points or 0.37% at 1920.09. After surging by 12.05% in December, the index is down 5.36% so far in 2024.

US yields are higher after over than expected initial jobless claims reversed the debt market:

2-year yield 4.356% +0.3 basis points

5-year yield 4.037% +1.4 basis points

10 year yield 4.124% +2.1 basis points

30-year yield 4.345% +3.3 basis points

Looking at other markets as US stock trading gets underway:

Crude oil is trading up eight cents at $72.65

Gold is higher by $5.23 or 0.26% at $2011.11

Silver is down seven cents or -0.32% at $22.47

Bitcoin is trading at $42,518. The high price on January 11 reached $49,048. Since then the price is down -12.8% despite the approval of the bitcoin ETFs.

Looking at the major European indices, indices are rebounding after a couple of days of downward momentum:

German DAX is up 0.56%

France CAC +0.84%

UK FTSE 100 +0.05%

Spain's Ibex +0.15%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.01%

At 11 AM, the EIA weekly oil and gas inventory data will be released:

Crude oil inventory expected to have a drawdown of -0.313M

Distilates inventory expecting a build of 0.880M

Gasoline inventories expecting a build of 2.150M

The private data released late yesterday showed much higher-than-expected builds.