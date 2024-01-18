The major US stock indices are mixed in early US trading. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average -83.40 points or -0.22% at 37185.50
- S&P index up 20.63 points or 0.45% at 4760.50
- NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain of 155 points or 1.04% at 15008.10
The small-cap Russell index is rebounding with a gain of 7.01 points or 0.37% at 1920.09. After surging by 12.05% in December, the index is down 5.36% so far in 2024.
US yields are higher after over than expected initial jobless claims reversed the debt market:
- 2-year yield 4.356% +0.3 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.037% +1.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.124% +2.1 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.345% +3.3 basis points
Looking at other markets as US stock trading gets underway:
- Crude oil is trading up eight cents at $72.65
- Gold is higher by $5.23 or 0.26% at $2011.11
- Silver is down seven cents or -0.32% at $22.47
- Bitcoin is trading at $42,518. The high price on January 11 reached $49,048. Since then the price is down -12.8% despite the approval of the bitcoin ETFs.
Looking at the major European indices, indices are rebounding after a couple of days of downward momentum:
- German DAX is up 0.56%
- France CAC +0.84%
- UK FTSE 100 +0.05%
- Spain's Ibex +0.15%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +1.01%
At 11 AM, the EIA weekly oil and gas inventory data will be released:
- Crude oil inventory expected to have a drawdown of -0.313M
- Distilates inventory expecting a build of 0.880M
- Gasoline inventories expecting a build of 2.150M
The private data released late yesterday showed much higher-than-expected builds.