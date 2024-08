It was a wild week in stock markets as a huge post-FOMC jump turned into a crash lower. The Nasdaq is now down 10% from the highs, matching the mark for a technical correction.

On the day:

S&P 500 -1.8%

Nasdaq -2.4%

DJIA -1.5%

Russell 2000 -3.6%

On the week:

S&P 500 -2.1%

Nasdaq -3.3%

DJIA -2.1%

Russell 2000 -6.7%

If there is a silver lining, it's that there was some moderate late-day buying and stocks finished off the lows.