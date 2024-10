Some of the biggest companies were beaten up on Halloween, with Microsoft and Nvidia falling 5.8% and 4.3%, respectively.

Closing changes:

S&P 500 -108 points or -1.9%

Nasdaq Comp -2.8%

Russell 2000 -1.2%

DJIA -0.8%

Toronto TSX Comp -1.3%

Earnings from Amazon, Apple and Intel are coming up after the bell.