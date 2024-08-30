SPX daily chart

There was no lack of drama in the final day of equity trading in what was a wild ride in August. The S&P 500 opened strongly and then gave it all back to trade in negative territory at midday. However some steady bids emerged in the afternoon before a massive wave of buying late.

Much of it was likely technical into a month-end long weekend but it wraps a bow on a lively one.

S&P 500 1.0%

Nasdaq Comp +1.1%

DJIA +0.6%

Russell 2000 +0.3%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.2%

On the week:

S&P 500 +0.25%

Nasdaq Comp -0.9%

Russell 2000 -0.4%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.1%

On the month:

S&P 500 +2.3%

Nasdaq Comp +0.6%

DJIA +1.8%

Russell 2000 -2.0%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.6%

Those monthly numbers aren't impressive at first blush but they come after massive selling at the outset.

The Nasdaq Composite monthly chart now shows a double doji. That's a setup for a big move to come. Given the impressive recovery from the August declines, I'll take the upside but it's tough to have confidence after the Nvidia decline and with a negative September seasonal backdrop.