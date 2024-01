SPX intraday

US stocks had a powerful rally going midway through the day but a soft 5-year auction and some earnings angst took away the punch bowl.

On the day:

S&P 500 +0.1%

Nasdaq Comp +0.3%

DJIA -0.3%

Russell 2000 -0.6%

Toronto TSX Comp flat

It's still a marginal new closing high in the S&P 500 but the intraday reversal is somewhat ominous. Tomorrow we get the first look at Q4 GDP and initial jobless claims.

Tesla earnings are due shortly after the bell.