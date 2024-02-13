It's going to be a bruising day in US equities today, at least at the start.

S&P 500 futures are down 1.4%, or 69 points to 4972 with Nasdaq futures down 1.8%. It's been a hay day for tech stocks in particular over the past few months and a re-think in the rate cut path could lead to some re-thinking on stocks, or at least some profit taking. The economic data this year has all pointed in the same direction -- hotter.

Now that's a good thing in many ways as well, if the economy runs at +3% this year with rates at 5.25-5.50%, that's a lot of dry powder for the Fed when a downturn eventually comes.