US stock markets are set to open at a record high following a softer CPI that clears the way for the Federal Reserve to signal two rate cuts this year.

S&P 500 futures are up 47 points, or 0.9% to a record high.

S&P 500 futures

Look for rate-sensitive trades to outperform today but I also suspect we will see even-more momentum in megacap tech as longs lever up.