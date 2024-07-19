S&P 500 futures are up 7 points

Major US exchanges are set to open normally today and say they're not affected by the Crowdstrike outage.

I fear secondary effects. So much of the liquidity in global markets is powered by algos and if those are affected or shut off as a precaution today then bid-ask spreads could blow out.

ZeroHedge reports that Spread between bid and ask yields on the two-year UK bond briefly widened as much as 15 basis points. We could be seeing more of that today in stocks, bonds and FX, with stops being triggered as a result.