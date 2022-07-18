Major stock  indices  are up to start the week. The NASDAQ is working on its third consecutive day to the upside. The Dow and S&P are up for the second consecutive day. Financials outperform as Goldman and Bank of America expectations.

Treasury yields rise and the  yield curve  remains negative between 2-10 year yields. US oil prices are also sharply higher with the August contract now up over four dollars. Natural gas prices have hit its highest level in a month as excessive heat puts pressure on energy products.

Despite those headwinds, stocks are higher.

A snapshot of the markets nine minutes into the opening shows:

  • Dow 316.51 points or 1.01% at 31604.77
  • S&P up 33.64 points or 0.87% at 3896.81
  • NASDAQ index of 129.53 points or 1.13% at 11581.95
  • Russell 2026.22 points or 1.5% at 1770.5

In other markets:

  • Spot gold is trading up $10.17 or 0.60% of $1716.94
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $4.20 at $101.77
  • the price bitcoin is trading back above the $22,000 level at $22,117
  • 2year yield is trading at 3.181% up five basis points
  • 10 year yield is at 2.993%, up 6.9 basis points
  • 30 year yield is at 3.150%, up 6.7 basis points