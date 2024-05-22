US stocks are opening and trading mixed. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average was -38.60 points or -0.10% at 39834.40

S&P index -3.79 points or -0.07% at 5317.63

NASDAQ index +9.71 points or 0.06% at 16842.34

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down minus 6.80.0 -0.32% at 2091.55.

Existing home sales will be released at 10 AM, with expectations of 4.21 million units versus 4.19 million units annualized.

Oil inventory days are expected to show a drawdown of -2.547 million. Be careful as the private data showed a surprise build of just over 2 million barrels.

The US Fed minutes will be released at 2 PM ET.

Nvidia earnings will be released after the close today. Nvidia shares are trading down $6.52 or -0.71% at $947.34.

US yields a higher:

two year yield 4.869%, +3.6 basis points

5-year yield 4.469%, +3.3 basis points

10 year yield 4.441%, +2.7 basis points

30-year yield 4.567%, +1.3 basis points.

The U.S. Treasury will auction off 20-year bonds at 1 PM ET.