The week, month, 2nd quarter, 1st half of the year are all ending today and stocks are jumping at the open as traders breathe a sigh of relief that the core PC wasn't any worse than expectations. It was still elevated at 4.6% – well above the 2% target power the Fed, but expected to come down (?). That's the hope at least.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average is up 214.26 points or 0.63% at 34336.69

S&P index is up 36.18 points or 0.82% of 4432.63

NASDAQ index is up 142.77 points or 1.05% at 13734.11

The NASDAQ index is up 30% yr to date, for the 2nd quarter the index is up 12.35% and for the month the NASDAQ index is up 6.19%. The S&P index is up 15.42% for the year, 7.83% for the quarter, and 6% for the month.

Apple reached a valuation of $3 trillion. It's stock is up $2.27 or 1.19% $191.84.

Nvidia is up $8.76 or 2.15%. But it is up 1.3%. Microsoft is up 1.45%. AMD is up 1.73%.

Looking at other markets as US stock trading gets underway:

Crude oil is up $0.54 or 0.77% at $70.39

Gold is up $4 or 0.21% at $1911.25

Silver is down $0.10 or 0.49% at $22.45

Bitcoin is above the 31,000 level at $31,038

Looking at the the yield curve, yields are little changed after being higher earlier: