The S&P 500 is up 0.4% and the Nasdaq is up 0.8%, shortly after the open. The moves are an improvement on pre-market levels and continue the upward momentum that started early last week.

Yesterday, US yields were up around 15 bps across the curve and stocks managed to finish flat. Today, they're up another 3-6 bps and stocks are continuing to rally. That's impressive resilience and a bullish signal.