S&P 500 futures are 1 point higher today and Nasdaq futures are also higher.

Yesterday, they capped of an eight-day rally that's added about 8%. The last time the S&P 500 climbed for eight days in a row was November 2023. That was capped by a decent decline on the ninth day and then a non-stop rip into year end.

SPX Nov 2023

Bespoke highlights how rare eight day winning streaks have been for both the SPX and NQ.

“Concurrent streaks of eight or more days in a row have been [uncommon] with just 15 since 1971, or about one every four years.”

8 day streak

One of the all-time greatest winning streaks was in March 2010, when the S&P 500 gained for 14 days in a row coming out of the financial crisis. Those gains ultimately proved fleeting as they all evaporated (and more) by June.

March 2010
14 day streak from March 1-18