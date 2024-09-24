The US stocks are higher in early US trading, but gains are relatively modest:

Dow industrial average +76 points or 0.17% 42196.68

S&P up 4.85 points or 0.09% at 5723

NASDAQ index up 33 points or 0.19% at 18008

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 7.72 points or 0.35% at 2227.96.

Costco shares are trading down -1.23% had $905.39 on a downgrade ahead of earnings on Thursday after the close. Truist downgraded the company to a hold rating ahead of earnings. The analyst said the stock's valuation leaves little room for error.

Meta-shares are trading down -0.60% after closing at a record level yesterday.

Tesla continues to move higher after rising $11.75 yesterday. Shares are up six dollars or 2.37% today.

Deere shares are now up 1.57% at $415.39 after trading as low as $408.39. Pres. Trump said that he would put a 200% tariff if it moves some production to factories in Mexico