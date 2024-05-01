US stocks 13 minutes into the open art showing mixed results (but little changed):

Dow industrial average is up 14.54 points or 0.04% at 37830.47

S&P index is down -10.65 points or -0.21% at 5025.05

NASDAQ index is down -0.25 points at 15657.57.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading at 3.27 points or 0.17% at 1977.17.

A lot of companies are lower after their earnings late yesterday or this morning.

Amazon shares are trading up $5.72 or 3.31% at $180.78 after eating expectations.

Super Micro Computers are down sharply by $112 or -13.12% at $746 after revenues came in short of expectations. The company blamed supply chains for the shortfall. It's EPS came in higher at $6.65 versus $5.74 expected (beating estimates by 15.76%)

Starbucks shares are down -15.75% at $74.52 after missing on their top and bottom lines.

Stryker shares are also under pressure by -3.05% after its earnings

CVS shares are down -18.39%

Kraft Heinz shares of down -5.78%

Yum Brands are down -3.75%

Marriott International are down -2.03%

Pinterest shares are bucking that negative trend with a gain of 17.5%. ADP is also higher by 2.53% and Pfizer shares are up 4.76%.

Looking at other stocks

Nvidia shares are also lower by $-12.34 or -1.4% at $851.39 despite many companies insistence on additional capital expenditures for AI.

Alphabet shares are up 0.71%

Microsoft shares are up 0.75%

Apple shares are unchanged ahead of earnings tomorrow after the close

Meta Platforms shares are up $1.56 or 0.4% at $431.96. The price remains below its 100-day moving average of $439.62 after its sharp decline last week on its disappointing expenses.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower despite the stronger ADP numbers this morning. Of course yours moved higher yesterday after the employment cost index data was stronger than expectations:

2 year yield 5.012%, -3.4 basis points

5-year yield 4.681% -4.0 basis points

10 year yield 4.648%, -3.7 basis points

30-year yield 4.747%, -4.2 basis points

Looking at other markets: