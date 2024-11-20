The major US stock indices are little changed in premarket trading. Earlier higher gains have been eroded ahead of the opening bell in around 14 minutes.
- Dow industrial average up 53 points
- S&P index up 0.77 points
- NASDAQ index +6.5 points
Comcast is to spin off its cable networks. Shares of the company are up $0.28 or 0.66%
Target financed earnings that disappointed. EPS came in at $1.85 versus $2.29. Revenues were $25.67 billion which was less than $25.87 billion expected. Shares are down $-27.38 or -17.55% at $128.97.
Nvidia will announce earnings after the close. Shares are trading up $0.19 or 0.12% at $147.20 in premarket trading.
In the US debt market, yields are higher:
- 2-year yield 4.308%, +3.6 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.292%, +4.5 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.429%, +5.1 basis points