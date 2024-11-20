The major US stock indices are little changed in premarket trading. Earlier higher gains have been eroded ahead of the opening bell in around 14 minutes.

Dow industrial average up 53 points

S&P index up 0.77 points

NASDAQ index +6.5 points

Comcast is to spin off its cable networks. Shares of the company are up $0.28 or 0.66%

Target financed earnings that disappointed. EPS came in at $1.85 versus $2.29. Revenues were $25.67 billion which was less than $25.87 billion expected. Shares are down $-27.38 or -17.55% at $128.97.

Nvidia will announce earnings after the close. Shares are trading up $0.19 or 0.12% at $147.20 in premarket trading.

In the US debt market, yields are higher: