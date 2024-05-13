The US stocks are marginally higher in early US trading. The major indices are off premarket levels.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average average up 109.89 points or 0.28% at 39622.74

S&P index up 4.17 points or 0.08% at 5226.86

NASDAQ index up 14.53 points or 0.09% at 16355.40.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 13.01 points or 0.63% at 2072.79

Oh my...Gamestop shares are up 69% as diamondhands Roaring Kitty returns to twitter after a 3-year absence.

Some of the major large-cap stocks are under pressure:

Meta Platforms $-12.31 or -2.60%

Nvidia $-7.77 or -0.87%

Microsoft $-3.35 or -0.81%

Alphabet $-3.80 or -2.25%

Others are doing okay: