The US stocks are marginally higher in early US trading. The major indices are off premarket levels.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average average up 109.89 points or 0.28% at 39622.74
- S&P index up 4.17 points or 0.08% at 5226.86
- NASDAQ index up 14.53 points or 0.09% at 16355.40.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 13.01 points or 0.63% at 2072.79
Oh my...Gamestop shares are up 69% as diamondhands Roaring Kitty returns to twitter after a 3-year absence.
Some of the major large-cap stocks are under pressure:
- Meta Platforms $-12.31 or -2.60%
- Nvidia $-7.77 or -0.87%
- Microsoft $-3.35 or -0.81%
- Alphabet $-3.80 or -2.25%
Others are doing okay:
- Apple up $1.75 or 0.96%
- Tesla up $5.30 or 3.13%
- Micron up $2.41 or 1.99%.
- Intel up $0.93 or 3.13%