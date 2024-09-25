US futures in the major stock indices are implying a lower open - but only marginally.
- Dow industrial average futures are implying a gain of 1.25 points. Yesterday, the index closed at a record level
- S&P index is down -2.75 points. Yesterday the index rose 14.36 points or 0.25% and closed at a record level
- NASDAQ index is down -27.09 points. Yesterday the index rose 100.25 points or 0.56%
Shares of Apple are down around 1% in premarket trading on the back of reports of weaker iPhone sales.
Nvidia shares are trading up 0.82% after rising near 4% yesterday.
Microsoft shares felt -1% yesterday, but are up 0.19% in trading today.
Tesla shares rose 1.71% yesterday but down -0.70% increase market trading
Morgan Stanley downgraded GM and Ford:
- GM shares are trading down -3.99% at $46.12 in premarket trading. The low for the year was at $34.32 back on January 18. The high for the year was at $50.50 on July 18.
- Ford shares are down -2.39% at $10.62. The low for the year reached $9.49 on August 5. The high for the year was at $14.85 on July 18