The futures are implying a mixed opening with 30 minutes to go until the opening bell

Dow is up 19 points

S&P index is down -4.21 points

NASDAQ index is down -35.78 points

Looking at the US debt market:

2-year 4.338%, -1.0 basis points

5-year 4.282%, -2.2 basis points

10-year 4.402%, -3.0 basis points

30-year 4.593%, -2.7 basis points

Looking at other markets: