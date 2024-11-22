The futures are implying a mixed opening with 30 minutes to go until the opening bell
- Dow is up 19 points
- S&P index is down -4.21 points
- NASDAQ index is down -35.78 points
Looking at the US debt market:
- 2-year 4.338%, -1.0 basis points
- 5-year 4.282%, -2.2 basis points
- 10-year 4.402%, -3.0 basis points
- 30-year 4.593%, -2.7 basis points
Looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is trading down $0.15 at $70
- Gold is trading up $21 or 0.82% at $2691.21
- Silver is trading up $0.33 or 1.11% at $31.11.
- Bitcoin is trading down -$691 at $97,760 after reaching a high of $99,500 just short of Bitcoin 100K