US stocks are mixed to start the trading week. The Dow is higher (and trading at a new all-time high), but the broader S&P and NASDAQ indices are lower. Recall that last week both of those indices rose each of the trading days for the week. That came after sharp declines the prior week.

The snapshot of the market today is currently showing:

Dow industrial average up 205.50 points or 0.50% at 41599.28

S&P index -10.51 points or -0.19% at 5615.51.

NASDAQ index -153.63 points or -0.87% at 17530.35.

A snapshot of the small-cap Russell 2000 shows a modest up 2.65 points or 0.12% at 2185.14.

Yields are now higher after trading lower earlier in the day. The Empire manufacturing index came in at 11.5 versus -4.75 expectations and -4.7 last month. The rise was the best since April 2022. HMMM. Rates were down 3-5 basis points earlier today. Those declines have been erased.

2-year yield 3.578%, +0.2 basis points

5-year 3.436%, +1.2 basis points

10 year yield 3.660%, +1.2 basis points

30 year yield 3.983%, +0.7 basis points

in other markets: