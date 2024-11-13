The major US indices are modestly higher with gains less than 0.20%
a snapshot of the market 15 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average up 79.80 points or 0.18% at 43990.78.
- S&P index up 6.11 points or 0.10% at 5990.10
- NASDAQ index up 8.22 points or 0.04% at 19289.62
The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 21.31 points or 0.89% had 2413.16.
Looking at eight US debt market, yields are lower:
- 2-year yield 4.258%, -8.6 basis points
- 5- year yield 4.251%, -6.3 basis points
- 10-year yield 4.34%, -4.9 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.543%, -3.4 basis points
in other markets,
- crude oil is trading down $-0.94 and $67.25
- Gold is trading up $6.91 or 0.26% at $2604.59
- Bitcoin is broken above the $90,000 level and currently trades at $91,081 up over $3000 on the day.