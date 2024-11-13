The major US indices are modestly higher with gains less than 0.20%

a snapshot of the market 15 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average up 79.80 points or 0.18% at 43990.78.

S&P index up 6.11 points or 0.10% at 5990.10

NASDAQ index up 8.22 points or 0.04% at 19289.62

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 21.31 points or 0.89% had 2413.16.

Looking at eight US debt market, yields are lower:

2-year yield 4.258%, -8.6 basis points

5- year yield 4.251%, -6.3 basis points

10-year yield 4.34%, -4.9 basis points

30 year yield 4.543%, -3.4 basis points

in other markets,