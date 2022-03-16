The major stock  indices  are trading higher in early US trading. The gains are being led by the NASDAQ index once again which rose close to 3% yesterday. The Dow is working on its third day higher. The S&P and NASDAQ are up for the second consecutive day.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 442 points or 1.32% at 33985
  • S&P index is up 59.5 points or 1.40% at 4322.60
  • NASDAQ index is up 218 points or 1.68% at 13166
  • Russell 2000 is up 29.56 points or 1.5% at 1998.53

Looking at the  NASDAQ  index, the gap higher has the pair moving closer to its falling 100 hour moving average at 13232.26. That moving average was broken on March 3, but found willing sellers against its 200 hour moving average. The 200 hour moving average has held resistance on the last two tests on March 3 and previously on February 10 (see green line in the chart below).

For today move above the 100 hour moving average would be a bullish tilt from a technical perspective. Getting above the 200 hour moving average at 13592.93 be the next hurdle for the market.

Recall from Monday's trade, the price a close below the lowest level in 2022 (February 24 low was at 12587.88 and the price closed at 12581.23). However, the price gap higher yesterday and today there is another gap to the upside for that index.

NASDAQ
NASDAQ index looked to test its 100 hour moving average