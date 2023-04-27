Major US indices are trading higher but below the in futures implied levels

looking at some stocks

  • Meta-shares meta-shares are trading up 13.6% at $238
  • Nvidia is trading up 1.08%
  • Microsoft up 0.73%
  • Apple is up 1.3%
  • Alphabet is trading up 0.88%

US yields are higher after higher core PCE and initial claims showed continued job strength:

  • 2 year yield 4.037% +11.3 basis points
  • 5 year yield 3.549% +8.5 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.495% +6.6 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.738% +4.9 basis points

In other markets

  • Gold is down $8 or -0.38% at $1982
  • silver is down $0.26 or -1.02% at $24.63
  • crude oil is trading near unchanged at $74.33