Major US indices
Indices
Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track
are trading higher but below the in futures implied levels
looking at some stocks
- Meta-shares meta-shares are trading up 13.6% at $238
- Nvidia is trading up 1.08%
- Microsoft up 0.73%
- Apple is up 1.3%
- Alphabet is trading up 0.88%
US yields are higher after higher core PCE and initial claims showed continued job strength:
- 2 year yield 4.037% +11.3 basis points
- 5 year yield 3.549% +8.5 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.495% +6.6 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.738% +4.9 basis points
In other markets
- Gold is down $8 or -0.38% at $1982
- silver is down $0.26 or -1.02% at $24.63
- crude oil is trading near unchanged at $74.33