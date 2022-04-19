The major US  indices  are opening up mixed with the Dow industrial average higher. The NASDAQ lower, and the S&P near unchanged. The NASDAQ index has been lower for two consecutive days (working on its third day to the downside). Netflix earnings are after the close. The stock is down 44% this year alone.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

A quick review of other markets currently shows:

  • Spot gold is trading down -$17.44 as US yields started to take back to the upside. That's down -0.89% at $1960.78.
  • Silver is trading down $0.42 or -1.65% $25.42
  • WTI crude oil is trading down $3.29 at $104.33
  • The price of bitcoin is above and below 41,000. It currently trades at $41,047 . The low for the day reached $40,578. The high reached $41,250.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are moving back to the upside with the 30 year retesting the 3% level:

  • 2year 2.54%, up eight point basis points
  • 3 year 2.865%, +7.4 basis points
  • 10 year 2.913%, +5.6 basis points
  • 30 year 2.995%, +5.1 basis points

The AUD remains the strongest while the JPY is the big weakest.

Forex
The JPY is the runaway weakest of the majors