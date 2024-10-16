The major US indices are opening mixed/little changed. The Russell 2000 is higher and leading the way
Yesterday all three major indices fell.
- Dow Industrial Average fell -324.80 points or -0.85% at 42,740.42
- S&P fell -44.59 points or -0.76% at 5815.26.
- Nasdaq fell -187.10 or -1.01% and 18315.59.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average is trading up 34.81 points or 0.08% at 42775.23
- S&P index -0.49 points or -0.01% have 5814.77
- NASDAQ index down -17.76 points or -0.10% at 18297.82
The Russell 2000 is trading up 18.68 points or 0.83% has 2268.50
Looking at the US debt market:
- 2-year yield 3.929%, -2.1 basis points
- 5-year yield 3.837%, -2.1 basis points
- 10-year yield 4.010%, -2.6 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.293%, -2.9 basis points
In other markets:
- Crude oil is trading near unchanged at $70.63
- Gold is trading higher and to a new record at $2684.36. The current prices trading at $2683.52.
- Silver is also rounding strongly with a gain of $0.54 or 1.7% at $32.01
- Bitcoin is trading midrange at $67,764. The high price reached $68,388.