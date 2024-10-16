The major US indices are opening mixed/little changed. The Russell 2000 is higher and leading the way

Yesterday all three major indices fell.

Dow Industrial Average fell -324.80 points or -0.85% at 42,740.42

S&P fell -44.59 points or -0.76% at 5815.26.

Nasdaq fell -187.10 or -1.01% and 18315.59.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average is trading up 34.81 points or 0.08% at 42775.23

S&P index -0.49 points or -0.01% have 5814.77

NASDAQ index down -17.76 points or -0.10% at 18297.82

The Russell 2000 is trading up 18.68 points or 0.83% has 2268.50

Looking at the US debt market:

2-year yield 3.929%, -2.1 basis points

5-year yield 3.837%, -2.1 basis points

10-year yield 4.010%, -2.6 basis points

30-year yield 4.293%, -2.9 basis points

In other markets: