It is hump day in the week, and the major US stock indices are ± unchanged for the trading week. However, things are looking good in premarket trading to tilt the bias more to the upside. A gain this week would be the 5th consecutive positive week for the major indices.

In premarket trading, the features are implying a higher opening with the NASDAQ index leading the way. Currently futures are implying:

Dow industrial average futures are implying a gain of 103 points

S&P futures are implying a gain of 22 points

NASDAQ futures are implying a gain of 106 points

US yields are lower with the two-year down -7.8 basis points any tenure down -4.4 basis points.