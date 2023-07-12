The major stock indices are set to open higher after the better-than-expected CPI data this morning.
The futures are currently implying:
- Dow Industrial Average up 250 points
- S&P index up 41.5 points
- NASDAQ index up 172 points.
The major indices have been up for 2 consecutive days to start the trading week.
Microsoft shares are higher. Yesterday, Microsoft's $69 billion megamerger with Activision Blizzard was granted a significant advantage, as a federal court judge dismissed U.S. antitrust concerns on Tuesday.
- Microsoft shares are trading at $335.70 up from $332.47 yesterday.
- Nvidia shares are trading at $430 after closing at $424.05 yesterday.
- Apple is trading at $189.61 up from $188.03
- Adobe shares are trading higher at $509.94 after closing at $504.74 yesterday
US yields are lower despite the fact that the expectations for a July hike remain near 90%:
- 2 year yield 4.754% -14.1 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.904% -7.7 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.00% -2.1 basis points
the U.S. Treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET