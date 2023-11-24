As the US stock market prepares to open for the holiday shortened week, the major indices are looking to open little changed.
- The Dow is up 49 points after closing up 184.74 points on Wednesday
- The S&P is up 0.88 points after closing up 18.45 points on Wednesday
- The Nasdaq is trading -9.5 points after closing 65.88 points on Wednesday
For the trading week, the major indices are on pace to close higher for the 4th week in a row with gains coming into the day of around 1.0%:
- Dow is up 0.93%
- S&P is up 0.94%
- Nasdaq is up 0.99%
The major indices will close early at 1 PM ET today. The US bond market will close at 1:15 PM ET.