As the US stock market prepares to open for the holiday shortened week, the major indices are looking to open little changed.

The Dow is up 49 points after closing up 184.74 points on Wednesday

The S&P is up 0.88 points after closing up 18.45 points on Wednesday

The Nasdaq is trading -9.5 points after closing 65.88 points on Wednesday

For the trading week, the major indices are on pace to close higher for the 4th week in a row with gains coming into the day of around 1.0%:

Dow is up 0.93%

S&P is up 0.94%

Nasdaq is up 0.99%

The major indices will close early at 1 PM ET today. The US bond market will close at 1:15 PM ET.