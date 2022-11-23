The major US indices are set to open with a mixed picture. This is according to the futures markets. The implied openings are looking at:

the major indices all closed higher yesterday:

  • Dow industrial average rose 397.82 points
  • S&P index rose 53.62 points
  • NASDAQ index rose 149.90 points

At 9:45 AM, the flash S&P global manufacturing and services PMI will be released with expectations:

  • Manufacturing PMI 50.0 versus 49.9 last month
  • Services PMI 47.9 versus 46.6 last month
  • Composite came in at 47.3 last month

At 10 AM, the University of Michigan sentiment final index for the month of November is expected to come in at 55.0 versus 59.9 last month and 54.7 for the preliminary. See preliminary report HERE.

  • Current conditions in the preliminary came in at 57.8 (last month 65.6).
  • Expectations were at 52.7 (last month 56.2).

New home sales also be released at 10 AM with expectations of 0.570M down from 0.603M last month