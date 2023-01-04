US stocks in premarket trading are ticking to the upside.

The Dow Industrial Average is now up around 150 points. The S&P index is up 24 points and the NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain of about 92 points ahead of the U.S. open at 9:30 AM ET.

Yields in the US continue their move to the downside with the 10 year is now down -11.5 basis points. The two years down eight basis points.

The AUDUSD is higher on the day and in the process has moved above its 200 day MA at 0.68552 (see green line in the below). The price of the AUDUSD has not traded above its 200 day moving average since June 3, 2022. Stay above is more bullish. The high price in December reached 0.68928. The high price today so far reaches 0.6885. Move above the December high in the 50% midpoint of the 2022 trading range is the next key targeted 0.69151 (see chart below)..

AUDUSD trade above its 200D MA for the first time since June