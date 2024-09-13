The major US stock indices are opening with modest changes. Coming into the day the S&P and NASDAQ indices are working on a four day winning streak trying to extend that to five for five this week. It is Friday the 13th. Can the markets rise above that jinx?

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average is trading up 161.44 points or 0.40% at 41253.47

S&P index is trading up 14.30 points or 0.26% at 5610.55.

NASDAQ index is trading up 33 points or 0.199% at 17605.80

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 29.05 points or 1.36% at 2158.45.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower with the year leading the way. The 2-10 year and is now around positive by about eight basis points:

2-year yield 3.578%, -7.0 basis points

5- year yield 3.431%, -3.6 basis points

10- year yield 3.657%, -2.3 basis points

30- year yield 3.987%, -0.9 basis points

Looking at other markets: