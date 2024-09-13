The major US stock indices are opening with modest changes. Coming into the day the S&P and NASDAQ indices are working on a four day winning streak trying to extend that to five for five this week. It is Friday the 13th. Can the markets rise above that jinx?
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average is trading up 161.44 points or 0.40% at 41253.47
- S&P index is trading up 14.30 points or 0.26% at 5610.55.
- NASDAQ index is trading up 33 points or 0.199% at 17605.80
The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 29.05 points or 1.36% at 2158.45.
Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower with the year leading the way. The 2-10 year and is now around positive by about eight basis points:
- 2-year yield 3.578%, -7.0 basis points
- 5- year yield 3.431%, -3.6 basis points
- 10- year yield 3.657%, -2.3 basis points
- 30- year yield 3.987%, -0.9 basis points
Looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is trading up $0.48 and $69.46. For the trading week, the price is still up 2.10%
- Gold ready to a new record high yesterday and is continuing that trend today. The price is up $21.31 or 0.83% at $2580
- Silver is up another $0.83 or 2.8% at $30.68
- Bitcoin is down around $300 and $57,824.