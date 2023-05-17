The major US stock indices are trading higher in early US trading as hoped for a debt ceiling deal is supporting equities. The S&P and Dow are erasing some of the declines from yesterday. The NASDAQ has erased all the declines from yesterday.

The Dow industrial average has been down 6 the last 7 days and for the month of May only has 2 days where the price moved higher (10 days lower).

A snapshot of the market 13 minutes into the open is showing:

  • Dow industrial average up 115.39 points or 0.35% at 33127.54
  • S&P index up 14.5 points or 0.35% at 4124.39
  • NASDAQ index of 32.29 points or 0.26% at 12375.35
  • Russell 2000 is up 8.64 points or 0.50% at 1744.79

Target shares are trading up $1.80 or 1.14% at $159 after beating on the top and bottom line. TJX is also higher despite a mess on the revenues. It is up 2.88% or $2.25 at $80.44.

In the sum of the major stocks this morning:

  • Nvidia is up $3.27 or 1.13%
  • Alphabet is down $0.30 or -0.25%
  • Microsoft is up $0.17 or 0.05%
  • Apple is down $1.47 or -0.85%
  • Meta is up $0.86 or 0.36%
  • HomeDepot which fell $6.21 yesterday after earnings has rebounded around $5 today

The regional bank ETF KRE is up $1.18 or 3.19%

In the US debt market, the shorter end is higher while longer end is lower. The US treasury will auction off 20 year notes at 1 pm ET. A snapshot of the market shows:

  • 2 year yield 4.109% +3.6 basis points
  • 5 year yield 3.539% +1.8 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.545% -0.4 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.858% -1.5 basis points

The 20 year yield is currently at 3.955% -1.3 basis points ahead of that auction.

Crude oil is up near a dollar at $71.80. Gold is down $8.24 as a trades back below the 2000 level at $1980.38.Bitcoin is below $27000 at $26,727