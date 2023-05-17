The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are trading higher in early US trading as hoped for a debt ceiling deal is supporting equities. The S&P and Dow are erasing some of the declines from yesterday. The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term has erased all the declines from yesterday.

The Dow industrial average has been down 6 the last 7 days and for the month of May only has 2 days where the price moved higher (10 days lower).

A snapshot of the market 13 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average up 115.39 points or 0.35% at 33127.54

S&P index up 14.5 points or 0.35% at 4124.39

NASDAQ index of 32.29 points or 0.26% at 12375.35

Russell 2000 is up 8.64 points or 0.50% at 1744.79

Target shares are trading up $1.80 or 1.14% at $159 after beating on the top and bottom line. TJX is also higher despite a mess on the revenues. It is up 2.88% or $2.25 at $80.44.

In the sum of the major stocks this morning:

Nvidia is up $3.27 or 1.13%

Alphabet is down $0.30 or -0.25%

Microsoft is up $0.17 or 0.05%

Apple is down $1.47 or -0.85%

Meta is up $0.86 or 0.36%

HomeDepot which fell $6.21 yesterday after earnings has rebounded around $5 today

The regional bank ETF KRE is up $1.18 or 3.19%

In the US debt market, the shorter end is higher while longer end is lower. The US treasury will auction off 20 year notes at 1 pm ET. A snapshot of the market shows:

2 year yield 4.109% +3.6 basis points

5 year yield 3.539% +1.8 basis points

10 year yield 3.545% -0.4 basis points

30 year yield 3.858% -1.5 basis points

The 20 year yield is currently at 3.955% -1.3 basis points ahead of that auction.

Crude oil is up near a dollar at $71.80. Gold is down $8.24 as a trades back below the 2000 level at $1980.38.Bitcoin is below $27000 at $26,727