Major US indices are trading higher. The NASDAQ index which was implying a near unchanged open has found early buyers. Major indices are showing strong gains this week. A snapshot the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 155.29 points or 0.45% at 34550.50

S&P index up 11.19 points or 0.25% at 4521.24

NASDAQ index up 46 points or 0.33% at 14184.55

Looking at the US the debt market, yields are rebounding higher after declines this week on the tamer CPI and PPI data:

2-year yield 4.683%, +7.2 basis points

5-year yield 3.985% +5.1 basis points

10-year yield 3.787%, +2.8 basis points

30-year yield 3.903% +0.9 basis points

