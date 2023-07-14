Major US indices are trading higher. The NASDAQ index which was implying a near unchanged open has found early buyers. Major indices are showing strong gains this week. A snapshot the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average up 155.29 points or 0.45% at 34550.50
- S&P index up 11.19 points or 0.25% at 4521.24
- NASDAQ index up 46 points or 0.33% at 14184.55
Looking at the US the debt market, yields are rebounding higher after declines this week on the tamer CPI and PPI data:
- 2-year yield 4.683%, +7.2 basis points
- 5-year yield 3.985% +5.1 basis points
- 10-year yield 3.787%, +2.8 basis points
- 30-year yield 3.903% +0.9 basis points
in other markets:
- Crude oil is down $0.30 or -0.39% at $76.59
- Gold is down $3.15 or -0.17% at $1956.58
- silver is up $0.12 or 0.51% $24.91
- Bitcoin is trading at $31,135