The major US stock indices are trading mixed in early trading ahead of the early close at 1 PM. Tomorrow the US stock market will be closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday. The bond market today closes at 2 PM ET and will be closed tomorrow as well:

Dow Industrial Average average is trading up 36 points or 0.09% at 39371. The record closing level for the Dow is at 40003.60

S&P index is trading up 3.55 points or 0.07% at 5513

NASDAQ index is trading up 1.8 points or 0.02% at 18032.01.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 4.23 points or 0.21% at 2038.05.

Tesla shares are up another 3.1% in early trading

In the US debt market, yields are moving lower and trading near the lows for the day.

2-year yield 4.737%, -0.2 basis points

5-year yield 4.371%, -2.5 basis points

10 year yield 4.402%, -3.4 basis points

30-year yield 4.566%, -4.2 basis points

Looking at other markets:

crude oil is trading near unchanged at $82.84

Gold is trading up $22.24 or 0.95% at $2351.57.

Silver is trading up 84% or 2.84% at $30.34

Bitcoin is trading lower at $60,243

The S&P global services PMI final for June will be released at 9:45 AM ET. The preliminary came in at 55.1 versus 54.8 last month.

At 10 AM, the ISM nonmanufacturing PMI for June will be release with expectations of 52.5 versus 53.8 last month. As a point of comparison, the employment last month was at 47.1, the prices paid component was at 58.1 and the new orders was at 54.1.

Also at 10 AM factory orders for the month of May are expected to rise by 0.2% versus 0.7% last month. The preliminary durable goods data released six days ago came in at 0.1%. The revised figures will be released with the factory goods orders..