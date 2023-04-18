The major indices are opening mixed with the Dow industrial average lower and the NASDAQ and S&P higher. The NASDAQ and S&P are working on their 3rd positive day in 4 trading days. Dow laggards include Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth. Goldman Sachs reported mixed earnings . Their stock is down -3.2%. J&J beat on the EPS and revenues (EPS $2.68 versus $2.50 expected), and revenues ($24.746 billion versus $23.67 billion estimate),but still trades down -3%..

A snapshot of the market 6 minutes into the open and showing:

  • Dow industrial average of -55.09 points or -0.16% at 33932.10
  • S&P index up 13.70 points or 0.33% at 4165.01
  • NASDAQ index up 69.20 points or 0.57% at 12226.93

In the US the debt market, yields are trading above and below unchanged:

  • 2 year yield 4.188% unchanged
  • 5 year yield 3.678% -1.4 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.577% -1.3 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.791% -1.2 basis points

in other markets:

  • spot gold is trading up a $1.30 or +0.06% at $1995.75.
  • Spot silver is down $0.06 or -0.26% at $24.99
  • WTI crude oil is trading near unchanged at $80.90
  • Bitcoin is trading at $30,366. That's up from the 5 PM level yesterday at around $29,445