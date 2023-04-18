The major indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are opening mixed with the Dow industrial average lower and the NASDAQ and S&P higher. The NASDAQ and S&P are working on their 3rd positive day in 4 trading days. Dow laggards include Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth. Goldman Sachs reported mixed earnings Earnings A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price Read this Term. Their stock is down -3.2%. J&J beat on the EPS and revenues (EPS $2.68 versus $2.50 expected), and revenues ($24.746 billion versus $23.67 billion estimate),but still trades down -3%..

A snapshot of the market 6 minutes into the open and showing:

Dow industrial average of -55.09 points or -0.16% at 33932.10

S&P index up 13.70 points or 0.33% at 4165.01

NASDAQ index up 69.20 points or 0.57% at 12226.93

In the US the debt market, yields are trading above and below unchanged:

2 year yield 4.188% unchanged

5 year yield 3.678% -1.4 basis points

10 year yield 3.577% -1.3 basis points

30 year yield 3.791% -1.2 basis points

in other markets: