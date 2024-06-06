The major US stock indices are trading mixed after 6 minutes of trading

Dow industrial average -40 points work -0.11% at 38759

S&P index +3.95 points or 0.08% at 5358

NASDAQ index up 42.9 points or 0.25% at 17231

The small-cap Russell 2000 is -8.15 points or -0.40% at 2055.62

Shares of Nvidia are higher by another 1.95% pushing its market capitalization for $3.066 trillion and further away from Apple in the number 2 position behind Microsoft was market Is $3.16 trillion

Looking at the US debt market, yields are marginally higher after another down day yesterday. The yields have moved down around 35 basis points over last 5-6 trading days as concerns about growth and the economy surface. Today, initial jobless claims were higher than expectations. The US jobs report will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM.