The major US stock indices are trading mixed after 6 minutes of trading
- Dow industrial average -40 points work -0.11% at 38759
- S&P index +3.95 points or 0.08% at 5358
- NASDAQ index up 42.9 points or 0.25% at 17231
The small-cap Russell 2000 is -8.15 points or -0.40% at 2055.62
Shares of Nvidia are higher by another 1.95% pushing its market capitalization for $3.066 trillion and further away from Apple in the number 2 position behind Microsoft was market Is $3.16 trillion
Looking at the US debt market, yields are marginally higher after another down day yesterday. The yields have moved down around 35 basis points over last 5-6 trading days as concerns about growth and the economy surface. Today, initial jobless claims were higher than expectations. The US jobs report will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM.
- Two year yield 4.730%, unchanged
- 5-year yield 4.304%, -0.2 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.296%, +0.8 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.450%, +0.9 based stats