The major US stock indices are trading mixed in early action. The NASDAQ and the S&P are little changed. The Dow industrial average is lower.

A snapshot of the market 11 minutes into the open and showing:

Dow industrial average -125.70 points or -0.32% at 39320.80.

S&P index -2.89 points or -0.05% at 5316.41.

NASDAQ and X unchanged at 16660

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also little changed with a gain of 0.73 points or 0.04% at 2085.15

For the trading week, the S&P and NASDAQ index are on pace for their fourth straight weekly decline:

Dow Industrial Average average is down -1.17%

S&P index is down -0.67%

NASDAQ index is down -0.83%

The S&P index is trading above and below is 100 day moving average over the last three trading days. That moving average comes in at 5312.22. The price is trading above and below that level in early trading today:

S&P trades above and below the 100 day MA

Looking at the US debt market, yields remain lower: