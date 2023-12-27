The major US stock indices are opening higher after rising yesterday. The major indices are on a 8-week winning streak.

Recall from yesterday:

Dow Industrial Average rose 159.36 points or 0.43% at 37545.34

S&P index rose 20.10 points or 0.42% at 4774.74

Nasdaq index rose 80 160 points or 0.54% at 15074.57

The small-cap Russell 2000 index was the biggest unit with a gain of 25.23 points or 1.24%, as investors plopped into the riskier rate sensitive sector.

A snapshot of the major indices shows shows mixed result in early trading:

Dow Industrial Average - 1.02 points or -0.01% at 37545.50

S&P index up 2.91 point or 0.06% at 4777.65

Nasdaq index up 31.28 points or 0.21% at 15105.85

The small-cap Russell 2000 index is trading at 702 points or 0.33% at 2066

some winners include:

Meta, up 1.07%

Amazon up 0.84%

Tesla are up 1.46%

Intel continues its surge with a gain of 1.4%. Intel shares are up 92.77% in 2023 after falling -48.68% in 2023

Celsius, a popular new energy drink is trading up 2.33%

Coinbase, the top holding from Cathie Woods Ark Innovation ETF, is trading up 4.27%. For the year it is up a whopping 408%

Sofi technologies is up 1.76% to $10.14. The FinTech sector is heating up with yields moving lower. Sofi shares are up 119.96% in 2023.

In the US debt market, yields are lower with the longer end declining the most:

2-year yield 4.280%, -0.8 basis points

5-year yield 3.847% -2.8 basis points

10 year year 3.838% -4.7 basis points

30-year yield 3.982% -6.0 basis points

