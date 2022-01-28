I'm continuing to watch the front end of the bond market closely. US 2-year yields sank to 1.17% from 1.23% and that reversed the risk-off mood. Since then though, rates have moved back to 1.194% and that's kept stocks flat.

S&P 500    futures  are down 4 points just ahead of the open. I'm sure that won't be the final chapter written today.

stocks